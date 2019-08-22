Eric Musselman has some catching up to do with high school recruits since getting on the job in Fayetteville in April but he and his staff do have a lot of relationships that have carried over and they're taking advantage of those early.

On Tuesday, Arkansas hosted Oklahoma top 50 junior Trey Alexander who was being recruited by assistant Chris Crutchfield at OU and Thursday, the staff hosted no. 20 4-star Harrison Ingram who has several connections to the new Razorback staff and team.

"First time ever being here and I had a great time," Ingram said. "It's a very family-like atmosphere and I have a lot of connections here. Coach Musselman’s nephew goes to my high school and a player named Mason Jones is good friends with my older brother. They played AAU basketball together."