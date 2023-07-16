HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 19 is redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr.

ANTHONY BOOKER JR.

Position: Defensive tackle Year: Redshirt senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 77.1 Snaps played in 2022: 234

2022 SUMMARY

As a redshirt junior for Maryland, Booker put together a career-best season. He racked up 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass deflection and two forced fumbles. Booker's 77.1 grade on Pro Football Focus was the second best mark of any Maryland defender last season. He earned a 78.3 grade in run defense and a 66.1 in pass rush. The most snaps Booker played came against Wisconsin on Nov. 5, a game he earned his first career start in. He tallied a career-high two TFLs on Nov. 26 against Rutgers and he recorded a career-best six tackles against SMU on Sept. 17. Against Michigan — a College Football Playoff team — on Sept. 24, Booker earned his first career sack and he also forced two fumbles against the Wolverines.

2023 OUTLOOK

After losing starters Isaiah Nichols (transferred to Purdue) and Terry Hampton (out of eligibility) on the interior defensive line, the Razorbacks desperately needed to add a guy like Booker. With Taurean Carter back healthy, redshirt sophomore Cam Ball set to break out and Louisiana Tech transfer Keivie Rose joining the program, there will be plenty of competition for Booker. The defensive scheme will look different with new defensive coordinator Travis Williams running the show and the Razorbacks are going to run four-man fronts on the regular. While the defensive tackle spot hasn't made a huge impact for the Hogs over the past three seasons, a guy like Booker could change that in 2023. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, the size of Booker already gives him an advantage. You don't earn the nickname "Tank" for nothing and Booker could join Hampton and John Ridgeway as the next transfer defensive tackle to have a solid season for the Razorbacks.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

This choice could've gone to the previously mentioned Rose, who was a First-Team All-Conference USA selection in 2022. We chose Booker because of the strides he made in 2022 and the competition he played against. Offensive linemen in the Big 10 are no joke and Booker went up against the best, including Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State and others. While the SEC is a beast of its own, Booker should acclimate quickly as he will go up against two of the SEC's elite in Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham throughout fall camp.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown