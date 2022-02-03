 HawgBeat - Top 2023 QB Target "Loves" Everything About Fayetteville
Top 2023 QB Target "Loves" Everything About Fayetteville

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Arkansas' decision to pass on a quarterback in the 2022 cycle is a reflection on not only the depth of its current room, but a bet on a strong '23 class.

Among that crop is Maize (Kan.) 5.7-three-star prospect Avery Johnson. Johnson, who has been labeled as one of the group's top targets by Razorback commit and fellow Kansan Jaden Hamm, made his way to town for a third visit during Arkansas' final Junior Day Saturday.

"Since the first time I came down here, I've loved it," Johnson said. "Just to know a little bit more about Arkansas each time I come down here, I mean, it's a great place.

"I love the coaches, I love the atmosphere. And I mean, even the basketball atmosphere is just great to be around. I've got no problems with this place. I love everything about it."

