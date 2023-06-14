Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas baseball program are still hoping for good news from highly-touted 2023 MLB Draft prospect Walker Martin, who continues to take things day-by-day when weighing the options for his future.

MLB Pipeline's No. 28 prospect for the draft, Martin committed to the Razorbacks back on Sept. 17, 2021. He joined 103.7 The Buzz's show "Out of Bounds" with John Nabors and Joe Franklin to talk about his excitement surrounding the possibility of suiting up for the Diamond Hogs in 2024.

"As of now, I signed a letter of intent to play at Arkansas next year and that's the one thing I've got to look forward to," Martin said. "I'm pumped about it, coming to school. We'll just see what happens. I'm excited to be a Hog."

There are important conversations that are still ongoing and Martin has a big decision to weigh, but he seemed to be at ease with the situation.

"Keep talking it over with my family going through the whole process of this draft," Martin said. "Honestly, I really just put it in God's hands. I'm just letting Him do His thing. I'm not really worried about it. It's going to have to take a lot to get me out of going to college."

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound native of Eaton, Colorado, would have the chance to compete for Arkansas' starting shortstop job right away, as 2023 starter John Bolton is out of eligibility and his backup, Harold Coll, entered the transfer portal Monday.

"We've had conversations and it sounds like they want to keep me at the shortstop position," Martin said. "I'm pumped about it. I'm going to be able to work with coach Van Horn with that and just get as many reps as I can to compete for that spot next year.

According to MaxPreps, Martin had a .633 batting average with 75 RBIs, 11 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs in 29 games as a senior in 2023. He struck out just six times and walked on 33 occasions. His efforts earned him the 2022-23 Gatorade Colorado Baseball Player of the Year award, making him the first player from Eaton HS to ever earn the honor.

During his three years of varsity baseball with Eaton High School, Martin had a career batting average of .556 with 162 RBIs, 35 doubles, 12 triples and 33 homers.

Martin was a two-sport standout for Eaton High School. He is an elite shortstop on the diamond and was a precise passer as a quarterback on the gridiron.

"Martin had football obligations that previously kept him from showing what he could do against good competition," MLB Pipeline wrote. "Now scouts think he has the chance to hit, with plenty of power, from the left side of the plate. He has a good swing with excellent rhythm at the plate, showing no difficulty in squaring up balls against elite competition, albeit in a very small sample size."

Martin is rated at Perfect Game's No. 1 overall player in the state of Colorado and he's the No. 36 overall player in the country for the 2023 class. He hits left-handed and throws right-handed.

"Lean athletic build with plenty of room to get stronger," Perfect Game states. "Left handed hitter, hits from a bent knees stance with a positive lower half shift into contact, hips turn hard and fast, creates very good bat speed, hands work well through the ball, consistent timing and barrel accuracy in the games, can drive the ball to all fields, potential high ceiling bat with more strength."

According to Perfect Game, Martin's 6.68-second 60-yard dash is in the top 95.7 percentile of 2023 prospects. His batting exit velocity of 98 miles an hour is in the top 99.4 percentile.

A recent mock draft from MLB Pipeline has Martin being selected No. 32 overall by the New York Mets in July's draft.

"The one thing that's sticking in front of me is that commitment to Fayetteville and playing with the boys next year," Martin said. "It would have to be the best opportunity for me, but as of now, I'm really looking forward to taking on that spot for Arkansas."

For a full outlook of Arkansas baseball's 2024 roster, click here.