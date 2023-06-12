Arkansas junior infielder Harold Coll is the second Diamond Hog to hit the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season, according to D1Baseball's transfer tracker.

Coll, a native of Boston, spent just one season with the Razorbacks as a junior college transfer from San Jacinto College. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound shortstop played in 32 games and started 19 for the Razorbacks. He slashed.232/.301/.463 with 19 hits, seven doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs on the year.

Across two seasons with San Jacinto, Coll played in 112 total games and he drove in 96 runs, had 13 homers and had a batting average of .349. Coll hit for the cycle against No. 2 Wabash Valley on May 30, 2022, in the NJCAA Baseball DI World Series. He racked up a season-high five hits with a single, two doubles, a triple and a home run.

Entering Arkansas, Coll was in line to compete for the starting shortstop job with Austin Peay graduate transfer John Bolton, who eventually won the job. Coll filled in for Bolton on occasion and he also played some at second and third base. Despite having 59 less at bats than Bolton, Coll drove in three more runs on the year.

Coll had a fielding percentage of .985 on the season and he recorded just one error in a Razorback uniform. He most recently saw action due to and injury to Peyton Holt at second base as Coll made three appearances during the Fayetteville Regional and he blasted his fourth homer of the season on June 4 in a 20-5 loss to TCU.

Arkansas has now seen two players from the official 2023 roster hit the portal this offseason, as infielder/outfielder Isaac Webb also hit the portal.

The move for Coll makes sense as five of the potential incoming freshmen project as infielders, as does incoming JUCO transfer Will Edmunson. Arkansas is also expected to host a pair transfer of infielders for visits this weekend, and you can get the latest on them by visiting The Trough premium message board.

For a full outlook of Arkansas' 2024 roster, click here.