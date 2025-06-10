Recap of Arkansas' 2026 weekend official visits

While the Arkansas baseball team punched its ticket to the College World Series for the 12th time in school history down the street at Baum-Walker Stadium, Sam Pittman and the football squad hosted its second consecutive week of June official visits.

Four of the nine visitors were four-star prospects, including one who gave his pledge to Arkansas on Monday, plus a three-star Razorback offensive lineman commit was in Fayetteville. Arkansas will host official visits for the next two weekends until the dead period kicks in on June 23 and it will conclude on July 31.

RELATED: Daylen Green and Blair Irvin III commitments

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for more football recruiting updates.