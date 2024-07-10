Tracking Arkansas' 2024 Summer Baseball Stats
The Arkansas baseball team has 14 players and three committed transfers actively participating in their summer baseball assignments, according to HawgBeat’s count.
Arkansas is represented in four different leagues, and the Cape Cod Baseball League leads the way with seven active Diamond Hogs and two active committed transfers.
The other three summer baseball leagues that the Razorbacks are represented in are the California Collegiate League, New England Collegiate Baseball League and the Northwoods League.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS ON SUMMER LEAGUES
Not all players given summer baseball assignments have played, and one has already been shut down — right-handed pitcher Christian Foutch.
“(Foutch) threw up in the Cape, had a little discomfort underneath his arm,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. “Like a pull, so we shut him down. He’s not going to go do that. He’s just going to rest and get ready. Guy had an incredible year. Didn’t even have a 1.00 ERA and throws 100 miles an hour. He’s good to go.”
Freshman right-hander Gabe Gaeckle made the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster and he wrapped up competing with that squad after its Fourth of July game.
“It’s just going to make him better,” Van Horn said. “Gaeckle’s already mature for a sophomore to be. You can see his demeanor on the mound. All indications are he’s going to be a starter for us and he’ll be a great one. But it excels their development a little bit, at least if anything mentally just to be around those type of players.”
Junior shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was named a Cape Cod Player of the Week on July 8 after a stretch that saw him slash .409/1.227/.1636 with six home runs in five games. On July Fourth, he became the 13 player in Cape League history to hit three home runs in a single game.
HawgBeat will periodically update stats for all of Arkansas' players that are actively competing this summer, plus the full list of assignments is at the bottom of this article.
If you have any information or concerns, please email hawgbeat@gmail.com.
--------------
RHP Gabe Gaeckle — USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
2 APP, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 0.00 ERA
RHP Gage Wood — Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod)
5 APP, 13.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 23 K, 1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .174 BAA
LHP Parker Coil — Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod)
6 APP, 12.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 14 K, 2.92 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, .174 BAA
*RHP Christian Foutch — Wareham Gatemen (Cape Cod)
2 APP, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, .00 BAA
RHP Tate McGuire — Wareham Gatemen (Cape Cod)
3 APP, 13.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 15 K, 1.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, .170 BAA
RHP Jake Faherty — Wareham Gatemen (Cape Cod)
5 APP, 3 SV, 8.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 14 K, 2.25 ERA, 0.63 WHIP
RHP Ben Bybee — Bourne Braves (Cape Cod)
4 APP, 3 GS, 15.1 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 15 K, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, .211 BAA
SS Wehiwa Aloy — Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Cape Cod)
20 GP, 77 AB, 15 R, 24 H, 3 2B, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 3 BB, 17 K, .312 AVG, .357 OBP, .662 SLG, 1.019 OPS
C Ryder Helfrick — Brewster White Caps (Cape Cod)
18 GP, 69 AB, 18 R, 20 H, 3 2B, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 5 BB, 13 K, .290 AVG, .354 OBP, .551 SLG, .905 OPS
INF Nolan Souza — Santa Barbara Foresters (California Collegiate)
48 AB, 13 R, 13 H, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 18 BB, 14 K, .271 AVG, .485 OBP, .479 SLG, .964 OPS
RHP Diego Ramos — Santa Barbara Foresters (California Collegiate)
6 APP, 12.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 13 K, 1.50 ERA
LHP Tucker Holland — Santa Barbara Foresters (California Collegiate)
3 APP, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 9.00 ERA ERA
INF Reese Robinett — Marthas Vineyard Sharks (New England Collegiate)
23 GP, 72 AB, 18 R, 28 H, 8 2B, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 15 BB, 16 K, .389 AVG, .500 OBP, .708 SLG, 1.208 OPS
OF/RHP Ty Waid — Marthas Vineyard Sharks (New England Collegiate)
Hitting: 8 GP, 24 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 15 K, .083 AVG, .241 OBP, .208 SLG, .449 OPS
Pitching: 6 APP, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K, 3.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP
LHP Jack Smith — Ocean State Waves (New England Collegiate)
4 APP, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 13 BB, 5 K, 13.50 ERA, 3.00 WHIP
*Has been shut down for the summer.
--------------
Transfer Commitments
OF Charles Davalan, FGCU transfer — Cotuit Kettleers (Cape Cod)
8 GP, 20 AB, 4 R, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K, .200 AVG, .261 OBP, .400 SLG, .661 OPS
INF Michael Anderson, Rhode Island transfer — Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)
17 GP, 63 AB, 10 R, 19 H, 4 2B, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 10 BB, 21 K, .302 AVG, .408 OBP, .603 SLG, 1.011 OPS
*OF Carson Hansen, Milwaukee transfer — Green Bay Rockers (Northwoods League)
19 GP, 58 AB, 6 R, 11 H, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 9 BB, 16 K, .190 AVG, .294 OBP, .293 SLG, .587 OPS
INF Maximus Martin, Georgia State transfer — Willmar Stingers (Northwoods League)
21 GP, 72 AB, 18 R, 18 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 16 BB, 14 K, .250 AVG, .402 OBP, .333 SLG, .736 OPS
*Not currently participating in summer league.
|Player
|League
|Team
|
INF Wehiwa Aloy
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox
|
RHP Ben Bybee
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Bourne Braves
|
LHP Parker Coil
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Falmouth Commodores
|
RHP Christian Foutch*
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Wareham Gatemen
|
RHP Tate McGuire
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Wareham Gatemen
|
RHP Gage Wood
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Falmouth Commodores
|
C Ryder Helfrick
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Brewster Whitecaps
|
LHP Tucker Holland
|
California Collegiate League
|
Santa Barbara Foresters
|
INF Nolan Souza
|
California Collegiate League
|
Santa Barbara Foresters
|
RHP Diego Ramos
|
California Collegiate League
|
Santa Barbara Foresters
|
INF Reese Robinett
|
New England Collegiate Baseball League
|
Martha's Vineyard Sharks
|
LHP Jack Smith
|
New England Collegiate Baseball League
|
Ocean State Waves
|
INF/OF Ty Waid
|
New England Collegiate Baseball League
|
Martha's Vineyard Sharks
|
RHP Jake Faherty
|
Cape Cod Baseball League
|
Wareham Gatemen
|
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
|
N/A
|
USA Baseball Collegiate National Team