The Arkansas baseball team has 14 players and three committed transfers actively participating in their summer baseball assignments, according to HawgBeat’s count.

Arkansas is represented in four different leagues, and the Cape Cod Baseball League leads the way with seven active Diamond Hogs and two active committed transfers.

The other three summer baseball leagues that the Razorbacks are represented in are the California Collegiate League, New England Collegiate Baseball League and the Northwoods League.

Not all players given summer baseball assignments have played, and one has already been shut down — right-handed pitcher Christian Foutch.

“(Foutch) threw up in the Cape, had a little discomfort underneath his arm,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. “Like a pull, so we shut him down. He’s not going to go do that. He’s just going to rest and get ready. Guy had an incredible year. Didn’t even have a 1.00 ERA and throws 100 miles an hour. He’s good to go.”

Freshman right-hander Gabe Gaeckle made the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster and he wrapped up competing with that squad after its Fourth of July game.

“It’s just going to make him better,” Van Horn said. “Gaeckle’s already mature for a sophomore to be. You can see his demeanor on the mound. All indications are he’s going to be a starter for us and he’ll be a great one. But it excels their development a little bit, at least if anything mentally just to be around those type of players.”

Junior shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was named a Cape Cod Player of the Week on July 8 after a stretch that saw him slash .409/1.227/.1636 with six home runs in five games. On July Fourth, he became the 13 player in Cape League history to hit three home runs in a single game.

HawgBeat will periodically update stats for all of Arkansas' players that are actively competing this summer, plus the full list of assignments is at the bottom of this article.

