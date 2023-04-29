Tracking Arkansas Day 3 NFL Draft action, free agent signings
A few Arkansas football players will have their dreams become reality on Saturday in the form of an NFL Draft selection or an undrafted free agent deal.
The Razorbacks had a pair of players selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft when linebacker Drew Sanders was selected 67th overall by the Denver Broncos and center Ricky Stromberg was taken 97th overall by the Washington Commanders in the third round.
Other players that are in the draft from Arkansas' 2022 roster are...
Below is a breakdown of each player:
Matt Landers - WR
Landers finished the season with 47 receptions and a team-best 901 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. His 901 yards are the eighth-most in a single season in program history.
At the combine: 4.37 second 40-yard dash (third fastest among WR), 37" vertical, 10' 10" broad jump
Jadon Haselwood - WR
Haselwood — who transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma before the 2022 season — brought in 59 receptions for 702 yards last season and he found the end zone three times. His 59 receptions rank eighth-most in a single season in Arkansas history.
At the combine: 4.66 second 40-yard dash, 4.31 second 20-yard shuttle, 6.98 second 3-cone drill, 37" vertical, 10' 3" broad jump
Dalton Wagner - Offensive Tackle
Wagner, who returned last season for his final year of eligibility, joined the Razorbacks in 2017. He started 28 games for the Hogs, and posted a PFF grade of 80.5 last season, good for 20th among tackles.
At the combine: 24.5" vertical, 8' 6" broad jump
Terry Hampton - Defensive Tackle
Hampton chose to spend his final season of eligibility in Fayetteville after playing for Arkansas State in his first four years. He started three games at defensive tackles and recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Dorian Gerald - Defensive End
Gerald returned for a seventh season of college football in 2022 and he recorded five tackles in nine games for the Razorbacks. Injuries plagued Gerald's career in Fayetteville, as he suffered season-ending injuries not even two weeks into the 2019 and 2021 seasons.
Bumper Pool - Linebacker
The leading tackler (441 tackles) in program history, Pool missed Arkansas' last two games of the 2022 season due to hip surgery. Pool was an AP Second Team All-SEC player after recording 125 tackles in 2021. He totaled 101 tackles and earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the coaches in the 10-game 2020 season.
In his final year of eligibility in 2022, Pool racked up 92 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while battling the hip issues for most of the season. He announced March 2 that he intends to enter his name in the NFL Draft after previously stating that he was unsure of his future.
Latavious Brini - Defensive Back
Brini transferred from Georgia to Arkansas for his final year of eligibility and did what he could to help an often injured secondary. His 55 tackles were sixth-most on the squad and he added 4.0 TFLs to go with one interception. Brini started nine games for the Razorbacks in 2022.
Jake Bates - Kicker
A transfer from Texas State, Bates earned First-Team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches as a kickoff specialist in his lone season at Arkansas. He led the SEC and finished fourth nationally with an average of 64.47 yards per kickoff, and his 64 touchbacks were an SEC-best and third nationally
Bates led all of the FBS in touchback percentage with 64 of his 75 kickoffs resulting in a touch back for a percentage of 85.3%. He recovered his one onside kick of the season in the Oct. 1 loss to Alabama.