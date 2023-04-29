Matt Landers - WR

Landers finished the season with 47 receptions and a team-best 901 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. His 901 yards are the eighth-most in a single season in program history. At the combine: 4.37 second 40-yard dash (third fastest among WR), 37" vertical, 10' 10" broad jump

Jadon Haselwood - WR

Haselwood — who transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma before the 2022 season — brought in 59 receptions for 702 yards last season and he found the end zone three times. His 59 receptions rank eighth-most in a single season in Arkansas history. At the combine: 4.66 second 40-yard dash, 4.31 second 20-yard shuttle, 6.98 second 3-cone drill, 37" vertical, 10' 3" broad jump

Dalton Wagner - Offensive Tackle

Wagner, who returned last season for his final year of eligibility, joined the Razorbacks in 2017. He started 28 games for the Hogs, and posted a PFF grade of 80.5 last season, good for 20th among tackles. At the combine: 24.5" vertical, 8' 6" broad jump

Terry Hampton - Defensive Tackle

Hampton chose to spend his final season of eligibility in Fayetteville after playing for Arkansas State in his first four years. He started three games at defensive tackles and recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Dorian Gerald - Defensive End

Gerald returned for a seventh season of college football in 2022 and he recorded five tackles in nine games for the Razorbacks. Injuries plagued Gerald's career in Fayetteville, as he suffered season-ending injuries not even two weeks into the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Bumper Pool - Linebacker

The leading tackler (441 tackles) in program history, Pool missed Arkansas' last two games of the 2022 season due to hip surgery. Pool was an AP Second Team All-SEC player after recording 125 tackles in 2021. He totaled 101 tackles and earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the coaches in the 10-game 2020 season. In his final year of eligibility in 2022, Pool racked up 92 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while battling the hip issues for most of the season. He announced March 2 that he intends to enter his name in the NFL Draft after previously stating that he was unsure of his future.

Latavious Brini - Defensive Back

Brini transferred from Georgia to Arkansas for his final year of eligibility and did what he could to help an often injured secondary. His 55 tackles were sixth-most on the squad and he added 4.0 TFLs to go with one interception. Brini started nine games for the Razorbacks in 2022.

Jake Bates - Kicker