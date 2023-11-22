It was far from pretty, but No. 20 Arkansas (4-1) was able to pull off a 77-74 victory over Stanford in double overtime on Wednesday evening in the Bahamas.

The Hogs struggled mightily on offense, scoring just 22 points in the first half and shooting 30.3% from the field over the course of the Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal contest.

Senior guard Tramon Mark’s toughness showed, as he led the team in scoring with 25 points. Like the rest of the team, Mark struggled from the field, shooting just 6-15. But it was his ability to attack the basket and get to the free throw line that was the difference in the game, as he drew 10 fouls and shot 12-15 from the charity stripe

“When shots aren’t going in, [Coach Musselman] always tells us we have to get downhill,” forward Trevon Brazile said postgame. “We know T-Mark’s a big shot maker. We watched him do it all summer, we watched him doing it through the games we’ve played. We trust him.”

Mark came up big for the Hogs on multiple occasions, including nailing a three pointer off a string of offensive rebounds that tied the game at 54 with 2:06 left in regulation. With 19 seconds left in double overtime, he scored the final basket of the game, converting a tough layup and sealing the win for Arkansas.

"In the huddles, you can tell certain guys really want the ball and I felt like T-Mark was one of them," Musselman said.