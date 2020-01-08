Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Nick Starkel's decision to transfer away from Arkansas despite having one more season available has put the Razorbacks in a precarious situation once again with just three scholarship quarterbacks on campus.

Arkansas is still working to sign a 2020 high school prospect but if they don't add anyone from the transfer portal, Kendal Briles is faced with the choice of playing a true freshman, redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, redshirt sophomore John Stephen Jones or former walk-on Jack Lindsey.

The shape of the quarterback room necessitates Briles and the staff looking at every single available transfer option, whether immediately eligible or otherwise.

Here are some possible options for the Hogs: