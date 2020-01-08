Transfer options at quarterback for Arkansas
Nick Starkel's decision to transfer away from Arkansas despite having one more season available has put the Razorbacks in a precarious situation once again with just three scholarship quarterbacks on campus.
Arkansas is still working to sign a 2020 high school prospect but if they don't add anyone from the transfer portal, Kendal Briles is faced with the choice of playing a true freshman, redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, redshirt sophomore John Stephen Jones or former walk-on Jack Lindsey.
The shape of the quarterback room necessitates Briles and the staff looking at every single available transfer option, whether immediately eligible or otherwise.
Here are some possible options for the Hogs:
• Jamie Newman (6-4, 230): The former Wake Forest performer has placed himself in the transfer portal and is now being followed by Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and OC Kendal Briles. Last year, Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for the eight-win Demon Deacons, who lost to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl. He also rushed for 574 yards and six scores.
• Feleipe Franks (6-6, 227): After four years at Florida, Feleipe Franks entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate. Franks opened 2019 as Florida's starting quarterback but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the team's win over Kentucky on Sept. 14 and lost his job to long-time backup Kyle Trask. He finished his Gators career with 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 59 percent completion rate.
Franks has been connected to Kansas and Les Miles, his former recruiter at LSU, since announcing his transfer news and was even reported to have visited Lawrence as well.
• D’Eriq King (5-11, 195): In September of his senior season, King opted to redshirt after four games with Houston. He still hasn’t officially placed his name in the transfer portal but he’s believed to be exploring his transfer options. King obviously has ties to former Houston offensive coordinator, now Razorbacks coach Briles.
In the first four games he did play, King completed 58 of 110 passes for 663 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 55 times for 312 yards and six scores. In 2018, King started for Houston, completing 219 of 345 passes for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 674 yards and 14 scores.
