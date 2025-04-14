Transfer Profile: What Jaron Pierre Jr. could bring to Arkansas next season

The Arkansas Razorbacks still haven't landed a transfer portal commitment since their season ended, but that drought could end Monday, as Jacksonville State transfer guard Jaron Pierre Jr. is expected to announce his commitment decision.

Pierre is choosing from four schools: Arkansas, SMU, Auburn and Ole Miss, according to reporting from David Sisk of Kentucky Rivals. Pierre has already visited SMU, but there's been no other publicly reported visits so far.

The New Orleans, Louisiana, native entered the transfer portal and also declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on March 31. Similar to Johnell Davis' situation last offseason, Pierre will commit to a school but keep his NBA options open at the same time. He has until June 15 to decide to stay in school or begin his pro career.

While Pierre's decision looming, HawgBeat takes a look at his game and what he could bring to the Razorbacks next season...