The Hogs' transfer portal class took a hit on Tuesday, as tight end transfer Var'Keyes Gumms de-committed from Arkansas, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported.

Gumms had initially committed on April 23 following an official visit to Fayetteville, but he scrubbed his social media of his Arkansas commitment post and then Hummer reported that Gumms told 247Sports of his de-commitment.

On Tuesday, Gumms posted that he was planning on taking an official visit to California this weekend. That seemed to be an early sign that he was no longer committed to the Razorbacks.