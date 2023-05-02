Transfer tight end Var'Keyes Gumms de-commits from Arkansas
The Hogs' transfer portal class took a hit on Tuesday, as tight end transfer Var'Keyes Gumms de-committed from Arkansas, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported.
Gumms had initially committed on April 23 following an official visit to Fayetteville, but he scrubbed his social media of his Arkansas commitment post and then Hummer reported that Gumms told 247Sports of his de-commitment.
On Tuesday, Gumms posted that he was planning on taking an official visit to California this weekend. That seemed to be an early sign that he was no longer committed to the Razorbacks.
Last season, Gumms recorded 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. His efforts earned him First Team All-Conference USA and C-USA All-Freshman Team honors from the league's coaches.
Coming out of high school in Houston, Gumms was ranked a 5.5 three-star recruit and was listed by Rivals as a defensive end. He chose North Texas over Texas, LSU, Houston and others.
The decommitment leaves Arkansas' tight end room in need of a veteran, with two freshmen in four-star recruits Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter headlining the position group and veteran Nathan Bax providing experience.
Arkansas tight end scholarship distribution
- Nathan Bax - super senior
- Tyrus Washington - redshirt freshman
- Luke Hasz - true freshman
- Shamar Easter - true freshman