The lead-man for a bad Cardinals’ team, Ellis averaged 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. His most impressive feat came in a four-game stretch against No. 19 Miami, No. 7 Virginia, Clemson and Duke, where he averaged 25.8 points per game on 36-of-65 shooting (55%).

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Razorbacks yet again have a crop of talented transfer guards at their disposal — two of which are from some of college basketball's most storied programs in Houston transfer Tramon Mark and Louisville transfer El Ellis.

Looking back through head coach Eric Musselman’s tenure at Arkansas, there’s been no shortage of quality guard play from transfers.

There’s no question that Ellis can score, but the next step in his progression as a basketball player needs to come in the areas outside of putting the ball in the basket, according to Musselman.

“Now, how do you become a more well-rounded player?” Musselman said Tuesday. “I think El is excited to play around pieces that he can deliver the basketball to and guys can either catch-and-shoot or make plays. His growth of growing into more of a true point guard I think is something that he wanted, and something that we want.”

Things seem to be on the right track, as Ellis notched six assists with only one turnover in Arkansas’ Red-White Showcase. He also added four assists with zero turnovers in the blowout exhibition win over UT Tyler last Friday.

One of the top defenders for a Houston basketball team that ranked No. 3 nationally in defensive rating (89.4) last season according to Warren Nolan, Mark has seen his fair share of good point guards throughout his career. He gave credit to Ellis’ ability to play in the role.

“Yeah, he’s quick,” Mark said Tuesday. “He can shoot the ball off the dribble. He can catch and shoot. He can penetrate the defense and kick out to the open player. He’s just a good point guard, a high-IQ point guard who knows how to play the game. Just having one of those high-IQ point guards on my team is really good for us.”

Mark averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cougars last season and is expected to fit right into Musselman’s style of gritty defense and high-effort play.

“T-Mark is aggressive, physical, confident,” Musselman said. “Played for a great coach in Kelvin Sampson. Probably as good of a defensive program in the country. Their defensive schemes are a little bit different than ours, so he's still in a growing, learning, development stage of how we want to play team defense. But I think as an individual defender, he's as good as anybody in the country.”

One of 20 players around the country to be named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list on Tuesday, Musselman believes there’s another gear for Mark to turn on offensively.