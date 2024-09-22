Travis Williams dials up near-perfect defense in homecoming

It was a homecoming of sorts for Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams on Saturday, and he made the most of it by calling a near-perfect game for the Razorback defense. The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) forced five turnovers on the Auburn Tigers (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in a 24-14 win — four interceptions and a fumble — which stifled the Tigers' offense for most of the night. Altogether, Auburn gained 431 throughout the game, 285 of which came through the air and 146 of them coming on the ground, but the turnovers the Razorbacks forced kept the Auburn offense out of the endzone for much the game. "We needed every one of them," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "Sometimes they come in bunches ... If you go back and you look at it, not every interception, but a lot of them, it's about the pressure, the hit. It's something. Guys standing back there for a while, you don't really get them. So we were covering them well, but I felt like we got more pressure on the quarterback than what we had our first three games."

It's hard to talk about the Arkansas defense on Saturday without mentioning who engineered that unit for four quarters. Williams likely had some extra juice coming into the matchup, when you consider he spent 12 years at Auburn, whether that be as a player, graduate assistant or a coach. "I know he's got a love for Auburn but I know that win was big for him," Pittman said. "It had to be. The game plan, I went back and forth in there several times this week and went 'Hey now, we're going to make that quarterback beat us, we're going to make that quarterback beat us, we're going to make that quarterback beat us.' It wasn't exactly how I thought he was going to make the quarterback beat us. I thought they did a wonderful job." In a video posted to social media after the game, Pittman delivered the game ball to Williams, something he said he's never done before.