FAYETTEVILLE — Both of the Rivals 250 prospects Arkansas signed Wednesday are coming off significant knee injuries.

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy safety Jalen Catalon went down with a torn ACL in the first half of the season opener, while Warren (Ark.) wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a similar injury five games into the year.

Although the injuries cut both four-star recruits’ senior seasons short and likely hindered their teams’ playoff hopes, they shouldn’t be too limited when they join the Razorbacks this summer.

“They’re both well ahead of schedule,” head coach Chad Morris said. “We anticipate those guys being back and ready to go when they get here in June, full throttle and ready.”

At his Wednesday signing ceremony in Warren, Burks told an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter that he was already at 85 percent healthy and should be 100 percent when he reports to Fayetteville.

That jives with what Warren head coach Bo Hembree told HawgBeat back in mid-December.

“I think that he could be cleared to run track in the next couple of months,” Warren head coach Bo Hembree told HawgBeat in mid-December. “I don’t know if he’s going to or not, but that’s the word that we’re hearing right now. He’s doing really good.”

Morris sounded confident that Catalon would be in the same boat in regard to his health and that they would, at the very least, be available for fall camp in August.

“They’ll come up and go through evaluations in front of our team doctors, but our doctors will be in touch with their’s and making sure that everybody’s on the right page,” Morris said. “So we anticipate those guys being ready to go for sure for fall camp and summer workouts.”