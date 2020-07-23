College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After an electric freshman season, Treylon Burks has landed on the Paul Hornung Award watch list heading into 2020.

The talented wide receiver is one of 50 total players - and only nine sophomores - on the watch list for the Hornung Award, which is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football.

Despite playing for a struggling 2-10 team, Burks showcased the versatility that made him a four-star recruit and Rivals250 prospect throughout his freshman season with the Razorbacks.

As a wide receiver, the Warren native hauled in 29 passes for 475, figures that rank fourth and third, respectively, among true freshmen in UA history.

When Deon Stewart went down with a torn ACL before the season, Burks became Arkansas’ primary punt returner and averaged 10.8 yards on 12 returns, highlighted by returns of 32 and 26 yards.

An injury to De’Vion Warren later in the season led to him taking over kickoff return duties, as well, and he averaged 22.6 yards on 10 returns, highlighted by a 42-yarder.

With inconsistent play at quarterback contributing to an inability to move the ball, Arkansas tried to get creative and find more ways to get him the ball. Burks was eventually used as a wildcat quarterback. He never actually attempted a pass, instead scrambling on called pass plays, but did gain 35 yards on nine attempts.

Add up all four areas in which he had the ball in his hands and he racked up 866 all-purpose yards on 60 touches. His 14.4-yard average not only ranked 34th nationally, but it also led all FBS freshmen. The only thing missing from Burks’ resume is a touchdown.

The Razorbacks now have three players on preseason watch lists. Burks joins running back Rakeem Boyd and kicker A.J. Reed, who landed on the Doak Walker Award and Lou Groza Award watch lists, respectively.