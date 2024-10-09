Trio of Razorbacks nearing return, injury at kicker position

Following the Arkansas Razorbacks' (4-2, 2-1 SEC) 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee, head coach Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of some of the Hogs' players Wednesday.
On the mind of every Arkansas fan is the status of quarterback Taylen Green, who suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter against the Volunteers that left him out for the majority of the remainder of the contest. Pittman said they're hopeful to have Green ready for the Oct. 19 game against LSU, and that Green's injury is "more of a bone bruise" without ligament damage.
RELATED: Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark
"We're also hoping that he'll be ready by next week to practice," Pittman said Wednesday on The Chuck and Bo Show. "Those are still up in the air just a little bit. We feel confident that we can have him back, it's just we're not positive that will happen."
Pittman also provided updates on offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and former Florida safety transfer Miguel Mitchell, neither of whom have seen the field this season for the Razorbacks.
RELATED: Arkansas defense performing at high level in SEC play
Kutas received an MRI scan for a back injury Aug. 30 and hasn't played in a game since Nov. 4 against Florida last season, although Pittman said that Kutas has practiced this week. Information about Mitchell's status has been murky through the first half of the season.
"But our kids, we were so beat going into the Tennessee game, so we have got to get some kids back," Pittman said. "That might include (Patrick) Kutas, who hasn't been playing. We hope we get him back. Miguel Mitchell now seems to be healthy and ready to go."
Starting kicker Kyle Ramsey exited the matchup against Tennessee in the second half with what Pittman confirmed after the game as a groin injury. During Pittman's weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday, he said that Ramsey had a significant injury that will keep him out for a while. Backup Matthew Shipley will take over kicking duties in Ramsey's place.
"(Matthew) was perfect," Pittman said Saturday. "He made every extra point and every field goal. I was so happy with him, I called him out after the after the game. I called him out with the team.
"I usually don't do much of that, but kid came in there and kicked the field goal and made it 14-13, that's big, to get us into a field goal situation. A lot of guys quit. A lot of guys tuck their head and go, 'Oh, I'm not playing.' He doesn't. He went out there and kept a great attitude and helped us win a football game."
As for the rest of the offense, Pittman said that the team is still waiting to hear back on test results for tight end Andreas Paaske (concussion), but the unit will be close to full tilt Monday with Ty Washington set to return and Luke Hasz healthy. Former Florida State transfer running back Rodney Hill (concussion) is also expected to return Monday, according to Pittman. Hill missed the Tennessee game.
Finally, Pittman said that sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton is a possibility to return for the LSU game after previously dealing with tendinitis and a bone bruise.
Arkansas' Head Hog went in-depth on what the bye week will look like for his players before facing the Tigers.
"So, yesterday was a walk," Pittman said. "Film and walk. Monday was also film on LSU. We've got to be strong, got to be prepared mentally. Physically, we don't have to do the banging this week. But mentally, we have to get prepared. Today will be a spiders practice and then tomorrow will be a practice on full pads.
"Then they'll have off Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We'll come back in as a staff Sunday evening to review Ole Miss-LSU tape and see what's new in there and then go for a regular week next week."
Following the bye week, Arkansas will face the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Oct. 19. That game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.