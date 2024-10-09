Trio of Razorbacks nearing return, injury at kicker position

Following the Arkansas Razorbacks' (4-2, 2-1 SEC) 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee, head coach Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of some of the Hogs' players Wednesday.

On the mind of every Arkansas fan is the status of quarterback Taylen Green, who suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter against the Volunteers that left him out for the majority of the remainder of the contest. Pittman said they're hopeful to have Green ready for the Oct. 19 game against LSU, and that Green's injury is "more of a bone bruise" without ligament damage.

"We're also hoping that he'll be ready by next week to practice," Pittman said Wednesday on The Chuck and Bo Show. "Those are still up in the air just a little bit. We feel confident that we can have him back, it's just we're not positive that will happen."

Pittman also provided updates on offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and former Florida safety transfer Miguel Mitchell, neither of whom have seen the field this season for the Razorbacks.

Kutas received an MRI scan for a back injury Aug. 30 and hasn't played in a game since Nov. 4 against Florida last season, although Pittman said that Kutas has practiced this week. Information about Mitchell's status has been murky through the first half of the season.

"But our kids, we were so beat going into the Tennessee game, so we have got to get some kids back," Pittman said. "That might include (Patrick) Kutas, who hasn't been playing. We hope we get him back. Miguel Mitchell now seems to be healthy and ready to go."