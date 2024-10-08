Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark

It's never too early to get postseason travel plans in order, especially when Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is on the cusp of bowl game eligibility at the midway mark of the season.

The last time Arkansas participated in a bowl was to end the 2022 season, when the Razorbacks defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 55-53, in a triple-overtime barn burner in the Liberty Bowl.

Following Arkansas' monumental upset over fourth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, head coach Sam Pittman's club finds itself two wins away from reaching the six-win total for bowl game participation. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Arkansas has a 92.2% chance of totaling six wins.

Not only that, but the FPI projects the Razorbacks to finish with a 7-5 overall record and it gives them a slight 3.8% chance of making the College Football Playoff. While the latter is highly unlikely, it's not impossible that Arkansas wins more than two more games and earns itself a highly-regarded bowl game invite.

Here is where the top prognosticators project Arkansas to land in the postseason at the midway mark of the season: