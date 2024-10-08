Arkansas bowl game projections at midseason mark

It's never too early to get postseason travel plans in order, especially when Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is on the cusp of bowl game eligibility at the midway mark of the season.
The last time Arkansas participated in a bowl was to end the 2022 season, when the Razorbacks defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 55-53, in a triple-overtime barn burner in the Liberty Bowl.
Following Arkansas' monumental upset over fourth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, head coach Sam Pittman's club finds itself two wins away from reaching the six-win total for bowl game participation. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Arkansas has a 92.2% chance of totaling six wins.
Not only that, but the FPI projects the Razorbacks to finish with a 7-5 overall record and it gives them a slight 3.8% chance of making the College Football Playoff. While the latter is highly unlikely, it's not impossible that Arkansas wins more than two more games and earns itself a highly-regarded bowl game invite.
Here is where the top prognosticators project Arkansas to land in the postseason at the midway mark of the season:
ESPN:
Liberty Bowl
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee) - 7 p.m., ESPN
Kyle Bonagura: UCF vs. Arkansas
Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) - 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Mark Schlabach: Arkansas vs. Washington State
While Arkansas fans may be tired of playing in the Liberty Bowl, most would probably sign up for a matchup against UCF, head coach Gus Malzahn and former Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson.
On the other hand, a trip to Las Vegas against an opponent like Washington State — which has never played the Hogs — makes for something interesting.
CBS:
Liberty Bowl
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee) - 7 p.m., ESPN
Jerry Palm: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
Again, the Liberty Bowl is far from exciting, but this potential contest would feature high-octane offenses from both teams. Texas Tech boasts the 24th-best total offense (460.5 yards per game) and it has already reached the 60-point mark once this season.
All-time, the Razorbacks lead the Red Raiders, 29-8, in series history.
Action Network:
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston) - 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Brett McMurphy: Arkansas vs. Kansas State
Arkansas last played in the Texas Bowl during the 2014 season, when the Razorbacks defeated Texas, 31-7, to close the year with seven victories.
This time around, McMurphy projects the Hogs to play regional foe Kansas State, which defeated Oklahoma State, 42-20, on Sept. 28. The Razorbacks lost to Oklahoma State, 39-31, in double-overtime Sept. 7.
According to Action Network's odds, the Wildcats would be favored by four points right now.
Athlon Sports:
Gator Bowl
EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida) - 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Steven Lassan: Arkansas vs. Louisville
The Razorbacks haven’t played in a Gator Bowl since 1981, but they did make a postseason trip to Florida during the 2021 season — a 24-10 Arkansas win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.
Similar to Washington State, Arkansas has never played Louisville on the football field despite its relatively close proximity.
USA Today:
Birmingham Bowl
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama) - Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Erick Smith: Arkansas vs. Georgia Tech
The final projection might be the most boring, as the Birmingham Bowl is often relegated to lower-tier SEC teams. Arkansas and Georgia Tech have met twice in program history, both of which were in bowl games.
In the 1960 Gator Bowl, the Razorbacks defeated the Yellow Jackets, 14-7, in Jacksonville, Florida. Five years before that, Georgia Tech claimed victory over the Hogs, 14-6, in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.