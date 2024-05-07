Two former Arkansas offensive linemen transfer to same school
Former Razorback offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee and Paris Patterson have found a new home after entering the transfer portal out of Arkansas.
The pair are transferring to SMU, with Patterson announcing his decision on Sunday and Chamblee making his decision Monday.
Chamblee is the bigger loss between the two athletes, as he saw plenty of action on the Razorbacks' offensive line in 2023, playing 405 snaps.
Despite struggling at the tackle position and posting an overall PFF grade of 52.2, Chamblee was awarded Freshman All-SEC for his efforts.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said ahead of spring drills Chamblee, a Maumelle native, was stepping away from football.
"Andrew Chamblee just lost the love for the game and decided to start his professional, you know, start his college as a regular student career," Pittman said March 5.
That didn't last long, though, as Chamblee entered the transfer portal on March 29 and found his new home Monday.
Patterson, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023, redshirted as a freshman and was rolling with the third spring this past spring. He entered the transfer portal on April 21.
There's no indication the two's decision was made together, but it is interesting nonetheless that two former Razorbacks are heading to the same school, one that is making a jump in competition level from the American Athletic Conference to the ACC.
There's also a glaring Arkansas tie to SMU. Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee is Northwest Arkansas native who played at Arkansas from 2002 to 2004 and served as a graduate assistant for the Hogs in 2006.