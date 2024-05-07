Former Razorback offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee and Paris Patterson have found a new home after entering the transfer portal out of Arkansas.

The pair are transferring to SMU, with Patterson announcing his decision on Sunday and Chamblee making his decision Monday.

Chamblee is the bigger loss between the two athletes, as he saw plenty of action on the Razorbacks' offensive line in 2023, playing 405 snaps.

Despite struggling at the tackle position and posting an overall PFF grade of 52.2, Chamblee was awarded Freshman All-SEC for his efforts.