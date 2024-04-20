Arkansas offensive lineman Paris Patterson to enter transfer portal
The Arkansas football offensive line room just got a little lighter, as HawgBeat can confirm that redshirt freshman Paris Patterson is expected to enter the transfer portal.
A native of Illinois, Patterson originally chose Arkansas as a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 over offers from LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa State and others.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 352-pounds, Patterson was set to battle for a backup spot on the offensive line. He played mostly third-team reps at the guard position during the Razorbacks' annual red-white scrimmage to end the spring. Patterson did not see the field during his freshman campaign.
Following Patterson's expected departure, Arkansas has 77 scholarship players on its roster and eight remaining spots to use on transfers. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on the Razorbacks' roster fluctuations this offseason.
Arkansas Bio:
HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early and participated in spring practice … A four-star prospect according to Rivals … No. 237 prospect in Rivals250 rankings … Rated the No. 6 player in Illinois and the No. 10 offensive guard in the country by Rivals … No. 7 player in Illinois according to both 247Sports and ESPN … Played for head coach Darren Sunkett at East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Ill. … As a senior, helped the Flyers secure their 10th state title in program history, finishing the season at 12-2 and on an 11-game winning streak … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Paris Patterson Sr. and Audrea L. Jones … Has seven sisters, Malikia Eiland, Marquita Patterson, Precious Patterson, Courtney Patterson, Ashanti Patterson, Anquinette Patterson and Paris “Sweet Pea” Patterson … Birthdate: July 20, 2005.