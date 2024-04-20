The Arkansas football offensive line room just got a little lighter, as HawgBeat can confirm that redshirt freshman Paris Patterson is expected to enter the transfer portal.

A native of Illinois, Patterson originally chose Arkansas as a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 over offers from LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa State and others.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 352-pounds, Patterson was set to battle for a backup spot on the offensive line. He played mostly third-team reps at the guard position during the Razorbacks' annual red-white scrimmage to end the spring. Patterson did not see the field during his freshman campaign.

Following Patterson's expected departure, Arkansas has 77 scholarship players on its roster and eight remaining spots to use on transfers. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on the Razorbacks' roster fluctuations this offseason.