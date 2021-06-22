UA announces return to full capacity for 2021-22

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has officially announced it plans to return to full capacity for all sports, including football, in the upcoming school year.

The news, which the UA released Tuesday morning, was not unexpected, as athletics director Hunter Yurachek has said numerous times that he anticipated Reynolds Razorback Stadium being at 100 percent capacity in time for the Sept. 4 opener against Rice.

Last season, attendance at football games was capped at 16,500 - or 21.7 percent of the usual 76,000 capacity - because of the coronavirus pandemic. Other sports were capped, too, until the final week of baseball’s regular season, when Baum-Walker Stadium opened back up to 100 percent.

Along with the possibility of a packed stadium, other aspects of a college football game day are returning, as well. Tailgating will be allowed again and HogTown - which features live music, food trucks and family activities - is also returning.

The team will be able to participate in the Hog Walk after its arrival and then run through the ‘A’ prior to kickoff. The band and cheerleaders will be allowed on the field again, which means the return of halftime performances.

The opener against Rice is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Sept. 4 and will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus. The following week is the highly anticipated renewal of the Arkansas-Texas rivalry, which will start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.