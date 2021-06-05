Unofficial Visit: Local WR takes time to tour possible future home

Arkansas added another Class of 2022 in-state recruit to its list of unofficial visitors this week.

Even though he lives just up the interstate, Bentonville wide receiver Charles (Chas) Nimrod has wanted to visit the UA campus for a while.

When reached by HawgBeat and asked why he chose the first week following the end of a nearly 15-month dead period as his time to make the short trip down I-49, Nimrod said "actually being allowed to go meet the coaches in person and see everything in person and not over the computer" was the key factor.