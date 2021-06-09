Updated 2022 Rivals250 features 4 UA commits, other targets

Four players already committed to Arkansas are among the top 250 prospects in the country, according to Rivals.

Safety Myles Rowser, wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, running back Rashod Dubinion and offensive lineman E’Marion Harris were included in the latest update to the Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.

That quartet makes up almost half of the Razorbacks’ current class, which features 10 players and is currently No. 14 in the country.

The only member of that group who saw his ranking go down is Rowser, who fell just outside of the top 100 and checks in at No. 102. That’s a drop of 16 spots from his previous No. 86 ranking.

The other three moved up in the rankings, with McAdoo going from unranked all the way into the top 200. Checking in at No. 192, the Clarendon product will be the second-highest ranked in-state player for 2022 when Rivals updates the state rankings Friday.

McAdoo jumped ahead of Harris, but the Joe T. Robinson product still rose 17 spots to No. 223 in the Rivals250. He isn’t too far behind Dubinion, as the Georgia running back got an 8-spot bump to No. 206.

Assuming all four players sign with Arkansas and remain in the Rivals250, it will be just the sixth time in 17 years the Razorbacks had at least four top-250 recruits in one class. With one more, they’d tie the record of five, which they accomplished in 2015 and 2019.

Head coach Sam Pittman and his staff are actively pursuing several other Rivals250 prospects that would give Arkansas to that total.

Offensive lineman Emery Jones (No. 143, up 4 spots) and linebacker - and Georgia Tech commit - Jaron Willis (No. 195, down 1 spot) were among the Razorbacks’ official visitors last week, while running back Trevonte’ Citizen (No. 49, up 68 spots) is scheduled to visit later this week.

Arkansas also hosted Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna - who jumped 76 spots to No. 174 and is now the top-ranked in-state player - for an unofficial visit last week. The Razorbacks are trying to flip him from SEC West foe Texas A&M.