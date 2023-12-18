Recruiting is year-round, and even though the football season is over for the Razorbacks, the coaching staff hasn't had much of a break thanks to the transfer portal.

There are just two days until the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and right now the NCAA recruiting calendar is in a dead period, meaning coaches can't make in-person contact with recruits.

As of now, Arkansas seems to have a lot of work to do if the Razorbacks want to improve on their 4-8 record this fall heading into 2024. There are holes to fill in through the transfer portal as well as in the high school ranks.

There are four types of periods for recruiting on the NCAA calendar, and it can get confusing. Here's a breakdown of what the NCAA recruiting calendar looks like to end 2023 and heading into 2024.