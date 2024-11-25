How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) are set to host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6, 0-0 MEAC) on Monday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas and Maryland-Eastern Shore will be meeting for the second time ever with the last matchup coming in 2001 under legendary head coach Nolan Richardson.

That game was played in Fayetteville and the Razorbacks took home a 100-40 victory. Joe Johnson and Jannero Pargo were the two leading scorers for the Hogs with 14 a piece, and seven Razorbacks scored in double figures.

The Razorbacks come into Monday's game on a three-game winning streak by notching victories against the Pacific Tigers and Little Rock Trojans last week, and the Troy Trojans on Nov. 13.

Maryland-Eastern Shore, on the other hand, has dropped two straight games to Murray State and Illinois — the latter of which the Hogs will face Thursday. All six of the Hawks' losses have come on the road, with their only wins coming against Penn State-Schuylkill and Gallaudet University.

Arkansas has had depth concerns for several games now, and with the status of center Jonas Aidoo and forward Trevon Brazile up in the air, it’s possible this could be another game with a shortened rotation that only features seven players.

That said, if the Razorbacks want to cruise to an easy win from tipoff to final horn, this is the game to do it. The Hawks rank near the bottom of KenPom’s rankings at 358th, just six spots above dead last. They average 74.8 points per game, but it's worth noting that the level of competition skews that number. Against just Division I teams, the Hawks only average 64 points per game and that number drops to just 51.5 against high-major teams.

Arkansas will be the second SEC opponent the Hawks will face this season, as they faced Vanderbilt in the season opener, a game Maryland-Eastern Shore lost 102-63.

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...