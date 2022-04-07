Updating Arkansas' projected depth chart midway thru spring ball 2022

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has essentially reached the midway point of spring ball.

Tuesday was practice No. 7 out of 15 scheduled for the spring and it was the Razorbacks' first time back on the field since Saturday's scrimmage.

That scrimmage was completely closed to the media, but Tuesday's practice - like the first five of spring - was open in its entirety.

Considering we've reached the midway point, HawgBeat felt like it was a good time to update the Razorbacks' depth chart based on what we've seen, especially because the last one we did was from the first practice and there has been that scrimmage since then...