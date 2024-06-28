The 2024 college baseball season officially ended Monday following Tennessee's College World Series-clinching win over Texas A&M, and Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said he was happy to see his former assistants victorious at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Led by former Razorbacks' assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Tony Vitello (2014-17), the Volunteers sported one of the premier offenses in the country thanks to hitting coach and fellow former Arkansas assistant Josh Elander (2017). Former Arkansas left fielder Luke Bonfield (2015-18) is also a member of Tennessee's staff as the Director of Player Development.

"I’m not going to say I was rooting against A&M, but I wanted to see Tennessee win," Van Horn said Wednesday. "I mean, Tony worked hard here, Josh worked hard here. Bonfield played here. Those are my friends. I feel like I’ve helped them over the years, and they've helped me. I talk to them a lot throughout the season. So I’m happy for those guys."