Another college baseball season concluded Monday with a team from the Southeastern Conference — not named Arkansas — hoisting the national championship trophy at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. This time, it was the Tony Vitello-led Tennessee Volunteers who proved to be the best team in college baseball virtually all season long. With a 6-5 victory over fellow SEC foe Texas A&M in Game 3 of the College World Series finals, the Vols became the first No. 1 overall seed to win the title since Miami did so in 1999.

Prior to his time spent making an impressive turnaround of Tennessee's program in Knoxville, Vitello was an assistant at Arkansas under long-time head coach Dave Van Horn for four seasons from 2014-17. Vitello coached 22 Razorbacks that were selected in the Major League Baseball draft, including names such as Andrew Benintendi, Dominic Fletcher, Grant Koch, Jax Biggers and even Bobby Wernes, who is now an assistant coach with the Diamond Hogs. Not long after reaching the peak of college baseball late Monday evening, Vitello made it a point of emphasis to credit his time in Fayetteville. "I did it as an assistant at Arkansas, because coach Van Horn gave me that opportunity and also helped lead me along the way," Vitello said. "I think some of them appreciate I hustled around down there. Most of them hate me, which is fine. "What they need to realize is their program definitely had a hand in what happened tonight, there's no question about that. I'm thankful for my personal opportunity. Guys like Zander (Sechrist) and Dylan (Dreiling) are benefactors of who I think is the best coach in the country, and coach Van Horn is who I’m talking about."

Tony Vitello on Arkansas after Tennessee won the national championship:

"Their program definitely had a hand in what happened tonight…Guys like Zander and Dylan are benefactors of who I think is the best coach in the country, and Coach Van Horn is who I'm talking about."