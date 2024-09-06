Arkansas redshirt junior wide receiver Jaedon Wilson announced Friday via social media that he is stepping away from the team. He's the second scholarship player to leave the team in past two weeks.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the University of Arkansas, its dedicated fans, my coaches, my teammates, and the community of Fayetteville," Wilson wrote in a statement. "As I prepare to step away from my role on the football team, it is important for me to reflect on the incredible journey I have experienced during my time in Fayetteville.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Arkansas for providing me with an exceptional environment to grow both academically and athletically. I also want to give thanks and state how proud I am to be a graduate of the University of Arkansas.

"l am looking forward to the next chapter of my life as I will continue to dedicate myself to playing at the highest level of college football. I love the sport and my passion to play is greater than ever. I would like to wish the best to all the coaches and players at the University of Arkansas and I will be cheering for all of you. I have treasured my time in Fayetteville and will miss my Hog family.

"Please understand and respect this decision for I truly believe it is best for me and my family at this time. Thanks go hogs!"

After playing just eight offensive snaps in the 70-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season-opener, Wilson was quick to change up his Twitter (X) profile with nothing relating him to the Razorbacks. At least 10 different receivers logged more snaps in the big win, including walk-on Kamron Bibby, who played 10 snaps, although they were all with the game well out of hand.

A former three-star prospect out of DeSoto High School in Texas, Wilson caught 18 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns across his four seasons in Fayetteville.

Arkansas also had scholarship long snapper Eli Stein leave the team after he lost half of his starting job prior to the season-opener.

The Razorbacks will take on No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be televised on ABC.