VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - LSU week

Arkansas left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., running back Braylen Russell, defensive end Landon Jackson, safety Jayden Johnson preview press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN. Check out our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs.