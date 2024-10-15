VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - LSU week

in other news
Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game
Check out Arkansas football's official depth chart for the Hogs' matchup against LSU on Saturday.
Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll
Arkansas basketball checked in at No. 16 in the AP Preseason Top 25 on Monday.
GALLERY: Arkansas basketball Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs
Check out photos from Arkansas basketball's Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff and Hot Springs.
WATCH: John Calipari, players speak after Tip-Off Tour
Hear from John Calipari, Trevon Brazile and Karter Knox after the TIp-Off Tour stops in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.
Arkansas left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., running back Braylen Russell, defensive end Landon Jackson, safety Jayden Johnson preview press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN. Check out our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs.
