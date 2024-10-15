Advertisement

in other news

Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman

Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game

Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game

Check out Arkansas football's official depth chart for the Hogs' matchup against LSU on Saturday.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll

Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll

Arkansas basketball checked in at No. 16 in the AP Preseason Top 25 on Monday.

 • Daniel Fair
GALLERY: Arkansas basketball Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs

GALLERY: Arkansas basketball Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs

Check out photos from Arkansas basketball's Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff and Hot Springs.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
WATCH: John Calipari, players speak after Tip-Off Tour

WATCH: John Calipari, players speak after Tip-Off Tour

Hear from John Calipari, Trevon Brazile and Karter Knox after the TIp-Off Tour stops in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair

in other news

Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman

Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game

Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game

Check out Arkansas football's official depth chart for the Hogs' matchup against LSU on Saturday.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll

Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll

Arkansas basketball checked in at No. 16 in the AP Preseason Top 25 on Monday.

 • Daniel Fair
Advertisement
Published Oct 15, 2024
VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - LSU week
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

Arkansas left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., running back Braylen Russell, defensive end Landon Jackson, safety Jayden Johnson preview press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN. Check out our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement