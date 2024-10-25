VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

Watch video of Arkansas head coach John Calipari's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 85-69 win over No. 1 Kansas in a charity exhibition at Bud Walton Arena on Friday in Fayetteville.

Also featured is video from Arkansas' Boogie Fland and D.J. Wagner, plus Kansas head coach Bill Self and Jayhawk players KJ Adams Jr. and Dajuan Harris Jr. postgame press conferences.

Visit our homepage for postgame coverage following Friday's exhibition, plus full coverage of Arkansas football, baseball and basketball.