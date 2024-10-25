VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

in other news
Arkansas, Kansas banged up entering exhibition
Both the Razorbacks and Jayhawks are dealing with injuries ahead of Friday's preseason exhibition.
What Kenny Payne said about Kansas exhibition
Everything Kenny Payne said ahead of Arkansas basketball's preseason matchup with Kansas.
VIDEO: Kenny Payne previews Arkansas vs. Kansas exhibition
Arkansas assistant coach Kenny Payne’s press conference previewing the exhibition against No. 1 Kansas on Friday.
Arkansas vs Kansas: Stats, analytics, potential starters
HawgBeat looks at advanced stats and analytics to preview lineups, matchups, and advantages between Arkansas and Kansas.
Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz
See what BulldogBlitz Managing Editor Jason Stamm had to say about Mississippi State ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.
Watch video of Arkansas head coach John Calipari's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 85-69 win over No. 1 Kansas in a charity exhibition at Bud Walton Arena on Friday in Fayetteville.
Also featured is video from Arkansas' Boogie Fland and D.J. Wagner, plus Kansas head coach Bill Self and Jayhawk players KJ Adams Jr. and Dajuan Harris Jr. postgame press conferences.
Visit our homepage for postgame coverage following Friday's exhibition, plus full coverage of Arkansas football, baseball and basketball.
