Visit Recap: Four-star commit Micah Tease looking to Hog WR as a mentor

Four-star Razorback wideout commit Micah Tease headlined a massive group of weekend visitors for Arkansas' end-of-summer cookout Saturday.

After an official visit to the Hill back in June, Tease didn't wait long after the end of the NCAA's dead period to get a look from a different perspective.

"It was pretty much cool," Tease said. "We just pretty much had fun. There were no meetings or anything today so we just had fun."

The Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington) ATH became the Razorbacks' second four-star commitment of the Fourth of July holiday, and he believes his decision could be opening doors for Arkansas recruiting for years to come.