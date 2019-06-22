Edna Karr standout corner Jamie Vance traveled to Baton Rouge to show off his stuff in front of the LSU coaches and balled out, as usual. Vance was Arkansas's second verbal commit of the 2020 cycle and he'll be back on the Hill at the end of July for the Hogs pre-fall camp barbecue. Despite camping at LSU, Vance does not hold an offer from the Tigers and they are likely done recruiting at the corner spot for the 2020 class.

Check out highlights from his camp performance and then read all about Vance from the perspective of the Edna Karr coaching staff.