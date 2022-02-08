Walsh picks up 5th star, Hogs' class now No. 2 for '22

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

The latest update to the Rivals150 for the Class of 2022 has elevated Arkansas to No. 2 in the class rankings.

Not only did Nick Smith Jr. jump up to No. 4 overall, which was announced Monday, but Jordan Walsh received his fifth star and moved up 12 spots to No. 19 in the Rivals rankings released Tuesday.

It is the first time during the Rivals era, which dates back to 2002, that the Razorbacks have signed multiple five-star prospects in the same class. In fact, they signed just four total five-stars in the previous 20 classes combined.

Walsh, who plays at Link Academy in Branson, Mo., was named a McDonald’s All-American last month, along with Smith. They could become the first pair of McDonald’s All-Americans in the same class to play for the Razorbacks since Todd Day and Lee Mayberry in 1988.

Arkansas’ three other signees moved down in the rankings, but each of them remained in the Rivals150. Only Duke, who has the No. 1 overall class, signed more Rivals150 prospects (6) in 2022 than the Razorbacks’ five. (It’s worth noting that there are still 16 undecided players on the list.)

Magnolia’s Derrian Ford had the biggest drop among Arkansas’ signees, falling 19 spots to No. 77. However, he is still a four-star prospect.

Although he dropped four spots in the rankings to No. 129, Morrilton’s Joseph Pinion regained his fourth star. Barry Dunning Jr., who plays for McGill-Toolen in Mobile, Ala., is still a three-star prospect and checks in at No. 134, which is down three spots.

The 2022 rankings will update one more time following the McDonald’s All-American Game, which is scheduled for March 29 in Chicago. Assuming each of them remain on the list, Arkansas will tie its record for most Rivals150 signees in one class, matching the 2011 group that also had five.

All 10 high school signees under Eric Musselman have been Rivals150 prospects, as well. That three-year total is equal to the number of Rivals150 signees Arkansas had in the previous seven classes combined.