The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to take on No.1-ranked LSU on Saturday night. Arkansas and LSU will be battling it out for the Golden Boot, a trophy the Tigers have won more often than not over that last 50+ years.

Hear from Arkansas interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. as he broke down what he sees in LSU, what he's seen from his team over the past week since Chad Morris's firing and more: