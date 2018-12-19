WATCH: Chad Morris Welcomes 20 New Razorbacks to the Family in ENSD Presser
Chad Morris and his staff signed 20 new Razorbacks on the first day of the 2019 early national signing period. Watch his press conference for all of his takes on this class, plus a look ahead to 2020 as well, then head over to the HawgBeat Signing Day Central for in-depth breakdowns of every single signee including recruiting battle recaps, scouting reports and more.
