WATCH: Harrell, Boyd, Whaley, Capps, Morgan Talk Scrimmage, Practice 9
Hear from five Razorback team leaders as they recap this past weekend's scrimmage and Monday's fall camp practice, then read premium practice observations and watch free highlights.
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.