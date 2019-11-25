WATCH: Interim Head Coach Barry Lunney previews Missouri, talks high stakes
Hear from interim head hog Barry Lunney ahead of the Razorbacks' final game of the 2019 season.
Lunney addresses the latest on injuries, facing former Hog Jonathan Nance and former Arkansas target Kelly Bryant, what the Hogs have to play for on Friday in War Memorial and a lot more.
