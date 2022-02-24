 HawgBeat - WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - Round Rock preview, Vermillion interview
WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - Round Rock preview, Vermillion interview

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@ChoateMason

In the latest episode of the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, hosts Mason Choate and Robert Stewart preview the upcoming Round Rock Classic and interview right-hander Zebulon Vermillion.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.

