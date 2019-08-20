Hear from the Head Hog and his two competing quarterbacks ahead of a crucial scrimmage that could determine the starter for 2019, then read premium practice notes and watch free practice highlights.

**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

Hit "Subscribe" on the HawgBeat Youtube page, home of all our free Razorback content.