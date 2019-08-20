WATCH: Morris, Starkel, Hicks Talk Ahead of Critical Day 17 Scrimmage
Hear from the Head Hog and his two competing quarterbacks ahead of a crucial scrimmage that could determine the starter for 2019, then read premium practice notes and watch free practice highlights.
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Hit "Subscribe" on the HawgBeat Youtube page, home of all our free Razorback content.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.