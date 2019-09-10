News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 20:27:15 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Starkel, O'Grady, Soli, Harris, Richardson, Woods Talk Ahead of CSU

Arkansas starting quarterback Nick Starkel.
Arkansas starting quarterback Nick Starkel.
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Hear from the new starter for the Arkansas Razorbacks at quarterback Nick Starkel and five more starters on offense and defense, then read premium practice notes and watch free highlights.

Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}