Watch Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, LHP Hagen Smith, RHP Gage Wood, RF Kendall Diggs and C Parker Rowland meet with the media at Globe Life Field ahead of the Kubota College Baseball Series beginning on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

The Diamond Hogs will begin play at 7 p.m. CT Friday against No. 7 Oregon State. The game will be streamed on FloSports and fans can watch with a subscription.