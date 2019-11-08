Western Kentucky on the verge of bowl eligibility against Arkansas

The Hogs take a much-needed break from SEC play this weekend to play Conference USA opponent Western Kentucky. The Razorbacks are 2-7 on the season while the Hilltoppers are 5-4 and chasing bowl eligibility under first-year head coach Tyson Helton.

After losing their season opener to Central Arkansas, Western Kentucky went on to win five of their next six games. They're on a two-game skid now with loses to division leaders Marshall and FAU and they're coming to Fayetteville seeking a statement Power-5 win against the Hogs.

Former Arkansas QB Ty Storey leads the Hilltoppers offense. Storey transferred from the Razorbacks this past off-season and landed at Western Kentucky where he’s started since week four after starter Steven Duncan suffered a foot injury.

Most Arkansas players have a lot of familiarity with Storey but they are still focused on the game despite playing against a former teammate.

“Basically you just have to get ready for Western Kentucky. It’s not just Ty (Storey),” defensive lineman Sosa Agim said. “He has great receivers around him, a great offensive line, a good running back as well.”

Western Kentucky is a pass heavy offense that likes to make quick, efficient passes to their talented receivers and tight ends. They also run a series of sweeps and run options to keep defenses on their heels.

The Hilltoppers rank 23rd nationally in time of possession compared to Arkansas, which is ranked 121 out of 130.