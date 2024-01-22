On the heels of yet another blowout loss at home, the Arkansas Razorbacks have reached a point of crisis in the 2023-24 season. Their overall record sits at 10-8 after a 1-4 start to conference play, and they are outside the top-100 in both the KenPom and NET rankings. Barring some miraculous changes the rest of the way, the Hogs’ NCAA Tournament chances are slim to none.

While head coach Eric Musselman has engineered some impressive mid-season turnarounds in his previous years at Arkansas, this year has a different feeling. Take it from Musselman himself, who has repeatedly said that this team does not have any of the same qualities as his other Razorback teams have.

A tough week awaits, with tests at Ole Miss on Wednesday and against No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday – with ESPN's College Gameday set to be in attendance at Bud Walton Arena.

If the Hogs don’t find a way flip a switch immediately, the season will be in dire straits. With the team at a point of no return, here’s a look at the key issues plaguing the Razorbacks.