The top two things mentioned by former Hazen defensive coordinator Hunter Vincent when HawgBeat talked to him about Blayne Toll were his love of the game and his coachability. While you can't see his coachability on his HUDL film, you can definitely see the new Razorback commit's love of the game.

Despite being projected to play defensive end at the next level at Arkansas, Toll's film shows him playing different positions all over the field for Hazen. That is because one, he's the best athlete on his team, and maybe the state, and two, he just wants to play ball.