The Hazen Hulk is staying home. In a time when fewer in-state prospects are signing with the Razorbacks, for better or worse, Arkansas is keeping another one of their most talented and most wanted from leaving the state for commit no. 10 in the 2020 class. Athlete and future defensive end Blayne Toll chose Arkansas over Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss and many more Power 5 programs on Friday afternoon.

After receiving his first Division-I offer from Memphis in March of 2018, Toll deservedly blew up and he now holds over 20 scholarship offers.

Despite playing 2A competition in high school, Toll built himself into one of the most noticeable players on any field in the nation. At 16 years old, Toll's 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame is very impressive. At the Opening Dallas Regional in March, Toll clocked a 4.88 40-yard dash, and measured a 31-inch vertical and a 78-inch wingspan.

He's ranked as the third-best prospect in the state for 2020 behind Ole Miss OL commit Robert Scott and UNC QB commit Jacolby Criswell.

As an Arkansas native, Toll grew up calling the Hogs and wearing the Cardinal and White. He took his first prospect day visit to Arkansas under Bret Bielema's tenure and came back to camp and visit frequently until finally earning his offer from Chad Morris on January 21 of this year.

Before choosing Arkansas, Toll took official visits on the Hill and to Tennessee. He enjoyed both visits but, in the end, the allure of being a Razorback and close to family won out.

Toll is now the 10th commit in the Razorbacks' 2020 class and the third on defense. His lead recruiters were Mark Smith and his position coach Steve Caldwell. He joins in-state linebacker/defensive end Jashaud Stewart from Jonesboro and Edna Karr (Louisiana) cornerback Jamie Vance on the defensive side of the commitment list.

Also committed to Arkansas: Carthage 4-star OL Ty'Kieast Crawford, Highland Park QB Chandler Morris, North Shore running back John Gentry, Crockett TE Allen Horace, Westlake WR Mason Mangum, Marshall WR Savion Williams and McKinney North TE Brandon Frazier.

Toll's commitment adds 75 points to the Razorbacks' recruiting team score, tying them with Arizona State, right behind Texas, at no. 45 in the nation.