Social Reaction: Blayne Toll's Commitment Dominates Twitter

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Announcing his commitment live at Hazen High gym at noon, Blayne Toll didn't even tweet out his decision to commit to Arkansas until an hour after picking hats. That didn't keep his announcement from blowing up Twitter Friday afternoon, though.

Check out reactions from Arkansas staff and fans to Toll's calling the Hogs:

Toll Picks Arkansas

Chad Morris Celebrates Second In-State Commit

Position Coaches Love Toll's Decision

Arkansas's No. 1 Fan Couldn't be More Excited

Recruiting Department Celebrates a Job Well Done

The Players Love a Home-Grown Hog

READ NEXT

BLAYNE TOLL PICKS ARKANSAS OVER OU, TENNESSEE
WHAT ARKANSAS IS GETTING IN 3-STAR ATH BLAYNE TOLL
NEXT THREE UP: PROSPECTS WHO COULD COMMIT TO ARKANSAS NEXT

