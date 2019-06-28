Social Reaction: Blayne Toll's Commitment Dominates Twitter
Announcing his commitment live at Hazen High gym at noon, Blayne Toll didn't even tweet out his decision to commit to Arkansas until an hour after picking hats. That didn't keep his announcement from blowing up Twitter Friday afternoon, though.
Check out reactions from Arkansas staff and fans to Toll's calling the Hogs:
Toll Picks Arkansas
Here’s the moment @theblaynetoll committed to @razorbackFB. Hear from the newest Hog tonight at 6 and 10 on @thv11! #WPS #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/rB9lboQsF7— Dorian Craft (@doriancraft) June 28, 2019
COMMITTED 🐗 pic.twitter.com/J5vRDuI5kY— Blayne Toll (@theblaynetoll) June 28, 2019
Chad Morris Celebrates Second In-State Commit
WOOOOOOOO 🐷 SOOIE!#WPS #DiamondGangXX pic.twitter.com/14ROTf0l84— Chad Morris (@coachchadmorris) June 28, 2019
Position Coaches Love Toll's Decision
I’m going to walk around all day like this!!!! #DiamondGangXX In State Baller Representing! #WPS pic.twitter.com/rlTyWDisZA— Mark Smith (@coachmarksmith) June 28, 2019
June 28, 2019
💎🐗✅ #WPS— Daniel Da Prato (@CoachDaPrato) June 28, 2019
Arkansas's No. 1 Fan Couldn't be More Excited
FOUND HIM @coachchadmorris !! WE GOT HIM!! AHHHHHHHHHH! SO HAPPY! HERE COMES BLAYNE🚉!! OH YEAH! BIG #WPS! PARTY ⏲️4 @ArkRazorbacks ! GO @RazorbackFB !! LUV YA @theblaynetoll ! OH YAH OH YAH!! pic.twitter.com/nLY5YeStmc— canaan sandy (@CanaanSandy) June 28, 2019
Recruiting Department Celebrates a Job Well Done
👀🐗 #ᴅʀᴇAᴍᴠɪʟʟᴇ #WPS— Joshua Thompson (@JThompsonFB) June 28, 2019
🐗 💎 🔨 ⬇️— Sean Tuohy Jr. (@SJTuohy) June 28, 2019
Naturally...😏 #DiamondGangXX💎 pic.twitter.com/lMYyd6yTn1— Cody Vincent (@CodyVincent) June 28, 2019
#DiamondGangXX https://t.co/qneZxPeZ49 pic.twitter.com/Q5IvLYTv6z— Mackenzie Morris (@mack_morris6) June 28, 2019
#DiamondGangXX💎 pic.twitter.com/4vrU219HVp— Callie Conway (@CallieConway) June 28, 2019
Wooooo https://t.co/VWKoHbFgWm pic.twitter.com/V1jenjHd4E— Alex Dale (@CoachDaleWPS) June 28, 2019
The Players Love a Home-Grown Hog
Yooo congratulations bro welcome to the family!🐗🐗 @theblaynetoll #WPS— Malik Chavis2️⃣🐗 (@Malik_Chavis2) June 28, 2019
It’s hard to pass up! Happy for ya man! @theblaynetoll #woopig https://t.co/7WJRR8zqhl— Hudson Henry (@hudsonhenry82) June 28, 2019
Welcome bro👏🏽💯😈 @theblaynetoll— T.Q🐍 (@TQJ3_) June 28, 2019
June 28, 2019
