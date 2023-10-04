The Arkansas basketball team will play in its annual Red-White Showcase ahead of the 2023-2024 season on Wednesday inside Barnhill Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT.

While the scrimmage will not be televised or streamed, it will be free to the public with general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors to Barnhill Arena will open at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Free parking options will also be available after 5 p.m. in all lots west of Razorback Road and Lot 44 (north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium).

This is the fourth time under head coach Eric Musselman that the Razorbacks have hosted their Red-White game in Barnhill Arena.

Last season, the Red squad beat the White team thanks to a 25-point performance from forward Jalen Graham on Oct. 16. Forward Trevon Brazile scored 13 points for the White squad and guard Joseph Pinion added 12 points for the Red team.

Following practice last Thursday, Musselman said a new sense of urgency has been present within the team with the season quickly approaching.

"I think the reason we set up our schedule the way we did was so they had something every week to look forward to," Musselman said. "So obviously we’re doing the Red-White game a lot earlier than we have in the past. That’s so they have something to look forward to.

"I mean, eight of the 10 weeks in the summer is a long grind, and then you’ve got this three-and-a-half-week segment without playing a game. And so I certainly think that the Red-White game, they’ll be anxious for that, and then we have pro day following that up. And then we’ll have the Division II game, then obviously the Purdue game."

Another offseason of major roster fluctuation means that the Red-White Showcase will be a great opportunity for fans to see how the new faces mesh together. Until that time, though, HawgBeat has you covered with the Arkansas basketball roster, stats and highlights.