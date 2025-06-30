Where Arkansas landed in Phil Steele's 2025 SEC order of finish

Fall camps for the 2025 College Football season are still about a month out, so right now is the hot time – literally and figuratively – for Talkin' Season.
Nationally renowned college football analyst Phil Steele recently released his predicted order of finish for the SEC and the Razorbacks had to scroll a little bit to find their name.
With so many unknowns before the season kicks off there were multiple ties and Arkansas is one of them, as the Hogs are projected to tie for 12th with Missouri once the SEC slate concludes. Missouri has won 21 games the past two seasons and has defeated Arkansas the past three years, while the Razorbacks went 7-6 with a Liberty Bowl win in 2024.
The Hogs and Tigers are picked ahead of 2024 surprise Vanderbilt, as well as Kentucky and Mississippi State.
Arkansas finished second in the SEC with 459 total yards per game last fall and that side of the ball that features many new faces will have a lot of eyes on it with senior quarterback Taylen Green and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino getting another full offseason together.
Georgia is the SEC favorite per Steele, while Heisman Trophy favorite Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns check in at No. 2 after a College Football Playoff semifinal finish in 2024. Looking to rebound, at least by their standards, in Year Two under Kalen DeBoer, Steele picked Alabama to finish third.
From there, Oklahoma, LSU, and Texas A&M are in a three-way tie for fourth, while Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn are locked in a five-way tie for tenth place.
