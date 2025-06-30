Where Arkansas landed in Phil Steele's 2025 SEC order of finish

Fall camps for the 2025 College Football season are still about a month out, so right now is the hot time – literally and figuratively – for Talkin' Season.

Nationally renowned college football analyst Phil Steele recently released his predicted order of finish for the SEC and the Razorbacks had to scroll a little bit to find their name.

With so many unknowns before the season kicks off there were multiple ties and Arkansas is one of them, as the Hogs are projected to tie for 12th with Missouri once the SEC slate concludes. Missouri has won 21 games the past two seasons and has defeated Arkansas the past three years, while the Razorbacks went 7-6 with a Liberty Bowl win in 2024.

