After holding off on taking a quarterback in the class of 2022, and paying the price with a depleted room the following season, Arkansas signed four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton and North Carolina transfer Jacolby Criswell in the class of 2023.

The Hogs missed out on the commitment of Little Rock Christian Academy 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White following his commitment to Auburn on Friday, so where could they look to find their signal caller for the upcoming class?